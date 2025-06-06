'Arnala' Sets Sail: Indian Navy's New Era in Coastal Defence
On June 18, the Indian Navy will induct 'Arnala', the first anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, enhancing India’s self-reliant maritime capabilities. With over 80% indigenous content, this warship signifies a new chapter in coastal defence and bears the rich legacy of India's maritime heritage.
India edges closer to maritime self-reliance as 'Arnala', a cutting-edge anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, joins the Indian Navy on June 18. The ceremonial induction at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard will be overseen by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. 'Arnala' embodies India's determination for indigenous defence manufacturing, featuring over 80% local components from top Indian defense firms.
Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers under a public-private partnership, 'Arnala' is a testament to the success of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Equipped to conduct subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations, this 77-metre long warship is the largest propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination in the Indian Navy.
Named after the historic Arnala Fort, the warship mirrors the fort's enduring resilience and strategic importance. The crest, featuring a stylised auger shell, reflects the ship's resilience and precision, drawing parallels to its namesake's legacy. 'Arnala' stands as a formidable presence at sea, underpinning India's strategic efforts to safeguard its maritime territory.
