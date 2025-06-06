Honoring Heroes: Normandy Commemorates D-Day's 81st Anniversary

Thousands gathered in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day, a pivotal World War II event that played a major role in the downfall of Hitler's regime. The event featured parachute jumps, flyovers, and remembrance ceremonies, with a special focus on the dwindling number of surviving veterans.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, alongside French Minister for the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Allied forces, particularly praising the historic alliance between the United States and France. Lecornu expressed France's lasting gratitude to the American allies for their role in freeing Europe from Nazi control.

Hegseth emphasized the need for continued vigilance and readiness, asserting that France and the United States should be prepared to confront future threats. The D-Day invasion, involving the largest-ever armada of military resources, resulted in significant casualties on both sides, highlighting the tragic cost of war.