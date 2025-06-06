Left Menu

Star-Studded Wedding: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Tie the Knot

Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, married Zainab Ravdjee in a star-studded Telugu wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. The event was attended by numerous celebrities, including Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. This marks the second high-profile wedding in the Akkineni family, following Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:23 IST
Star-Studded Wedding: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Tie the Knot
Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee (Photo/Instagram/@akkineniakhil) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Akkineni, the son of Indian film icon Nagarjuna, exchanged vows with his longtime partner Zainab Ravdjee in Hyderabad, marking another glamorous moment in the Telugu film industry's social calendar.

The wedding, adorned with traditional Telugu rituals, was a magnet for notable celebrities, including Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. Akhil's brother, Naga Chaitanya, was also in attendance. The bride and groom looked resplendent in simplistic yet elegant attire.

This grand celebration follows Akhil's engagement announcement through Instagram six months prior, and it underscores another significant milestone for the Akkineni family, as Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala last year. The event further entwines the Akkineni legacy with the Telugu cinema's rich tapestry.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025