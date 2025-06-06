Star-Studded Wedding: Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Tie the Knot

Akhil Akkineni, the son of Indian film icon Nagarjuna, exchanged vows with his longtime partner Zainab Ravdjee in Hyderabad, marking another glamorous moment in the Telugu film industry's social calendar.

The wedding, adorned with traditional Telugu rituals, was a magnet for notable celebrities, including Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. Akhil's brother, Naga Chaitanya, was also in attendance. The bride and groom looked resplendent in simplistic yet elegant attire.

This grand celebration follows Akhil's engagement announcement through Instagram six months prior, and it underscores another significant milestone for the Akkineni family, as Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala last year. The event further entwines the Akkineni legacy with the Telugu cinema's rich tapestry.