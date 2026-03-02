Left Menu

Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

Smallest AI partners with AI Grants India to provide free access to advanced Voice AI models for developers across India. This collaboration aims to eliminate barriers to entry, allowing students and startup founders to leverage voice technology for innovative applications. The initiative seeks to democratize AI technology, fostering the next wave of AI innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:17 IST
Smallest AI, a pioneer in Voice AI technology, has announced a significant collaboration with AI Grants India (AIGI), aimed at democratizing access to cutting-edge Voice AI models. This strategic partnership will offer thousands of early-stage builders in India free access to advanced Voice AI infrastructure, spurring innovation and creativity in the field.

AI Grants India, co-founded by Bhasker Kode and Vaibhav Domkundwar, is focused on overcoming access barriers that hinder ambitious AI developers. Through this collaboration, developers, students, and indie founders supported by AIGI will be empowered to build a variety of applications, including conversational agents and multilingual assistants, without facing infrastructure constraints.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, this initiative aims to enhance participation in over 100 hackathons and support early-stage voice-first startups. By providing unfettered access to Voice AI technology, Smallest AI and AIGI hope to cultivate the next generation of AI innovators in India, enabling them to experiment freely with state-of-the-art tools.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

