Rana Daggubati on Nepotism and Legacy in Film Industry

Actor Rana Daggubati, renowned for his performances in 'Baahubali' and 'Rana Naidu', recently opened up about the contentious issue of nepotism in the film industry. This debate has long stirred conversations within the entertainment sector.

Daggubati, part of a distinguished film family, is the son of film producer D Suresh Babu and Lakshmi. His familial ties extend to his uncle, superstar Venkatesh Daggubati, and his cousin, star Naga Chaitanya. In an interview with ANI, Rana highlighted how a film family background can offer more opportunities and a deeper insight into the industry's dynamics.

"Any industry linked to one's family is better understood by them than by outsiders," Daggubati said. "In acting, you still need to prove yourself before the camera, but such a background creates an ecosystem of opportunities." His explanation drew parallels with other industries, stating, "If your family is in chemical industries, you'd understand it like I do films." Daggubati noted that his mother's and father's careers helped him grasp the functions of film studios and laboratories effectively.

"My mother worked in a film lab, enabling me to comprehend its workings, while my father's studio involvement enhanced my understanding of a studio's operations," Rana added. Feeling a "self-inflicted pressure" to uphold his family's legacy, he established Spirit Media in 2005 to explore unique ventures, from visual effects to production.

An ardent supporter of contemporary and art house cinema, Rana has backed projects like 'All We Imagine As Light', directed by Payal Kapadia. He believes his platform allows him to champion diverse storytelling. "As a child, language never constrained my cinematic enjoyment. Today, I voice support for all stories. Our first Spirit Media film was art house, and now my influence can boost these types of cinema," shared Daggubati. Fans can anticipate his return in 'Rana Naidu's' second season, directed by Karan Anshuman, with actors Surveen Chawla, Arjun Rampal, and Kriti Kharbanda. The series will debut on Netflix on June 13.