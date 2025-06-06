Panchen Lama's Pledge: Upholding China's Vision for Tibetan Buddhism

The China-appointed Panchen Lama, the second-most significant figure in Tibetan Buddhism after the Dalai Lama, met with President Xi Jinping on Friday, affirming his loyalty to the governing Communist Party. This meeting, which took place as the Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday, underscores the political sensitivities surrounding Tibetan spiritual leadership.

President Xi emphasized the need for the Panchen Lama to contribute to ethnic unity and religious harmony within the Tibet Autonomous Region. He also urged the promotion of the 'sinicisation of religion,' a policy aimed at aligning religious practices with socialist ideals. Since his ascension to power in 2012, Xi has prioritized this integrationist approach towards religions like Buddhism and Islam.

The Panchen Lama was controversially appointed at age five by China, following the removal of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, whom the Dalai Lama recognized as the 11th Panchen Lama. Amid international criticism, China has maintained a firm stance regarding Tibetan religious appointments, arguing that any successor to the Dalai Lama requires its approval. The Panchen Lama resides in Shigatse, close to the Arunachal Pradesh border, and is being groomed as a potential successor to the exiled Dalai Lama. Meanwhile, he has vowed to foster the modernization of Tibet under Chinese oversight.

