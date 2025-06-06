Policing with Compassion: A Wedding to Remember

In response to a family's tragedy, local police took a community-first approach by orchestrating the wedding of Uday Kumari in Uttar Pradesh. The event unfolded in Dhannipurwa village after the family faced financial turmoil following the death of their breadwinner, Kumari's brother, who was killed in a robbery, postponing her original May wedding plans.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal revealed that the police leveraged the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force's support to ensure the wedding occurred in a traditional manner. The STF and police's collaborative efforts not only led to the wedding but also resulted in crucial arrests and the eventual demise of the gang members responsible for the criminal act.

Further demonstrating community solidarity, wives of police officials played vital roles by taking financial responsibility for the wedding, while the police chief personally gifted cash and essentials to the newlyweds. This exceptional act served as a powerful message of their dual role to combat crime and offer empathy-driven support to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)