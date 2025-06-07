Drought and Rising Costs Threaten Eid al-Adha Traditions in North Africa
A region-wide shortage of sheep due to climate change has affected North Africa's Eid al-Adha celebrations. Rising costs and dwindling supply have made it difficult for people to afford sheep for the traditional sacrifice. Governments in Morocco and Algeria are taking measures to address these challenges.
North Africa's age-old traditions are challenged this year as climate change impacts the availability of sheep, a vital component of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.
The annual ritual, central to the region's culture, faces unprecedented hurdles as breeders witness a drastic decline in sheep numbers, attributed to adverse weather conditions.
With the drought leading to inflated costs, governments in Morocco and Algeria are making unusual moves to mitigate this impact, even as citizens struggle to cope with the soaring prices of this essential tradition.
