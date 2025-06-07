Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 151 Crore Tribute to Alma Mater

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, has announced an unconditional grant of Rs 151 crore to his alma mater, the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. During his visit, he highlighted the influence of Professor MM Sharma on India's economic development and announced the grant as a gesture of 'Guru Dakshina'.

Updated: 07-06-2025 12:44 IST
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, has made a significant gesture towards his alma mater, the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, with an unconditional grant of Rs 151 crore.

Ambani, who graduated from the institute in the 1970s, spent over three hours at a function at the institute, reflecting on the impact of Professor MM Sharma, a key figure in India's economic reforms.

Praising Sharma's role in advocating for policy changes that allowed India to compete globally, Ambani referred to him as 'a Rashtra Guru ─ a Guru of Bharat'. His grant comes as a form of 'Guru Dakshina', fulfilling Sharma's wish for Ambani to do something significant for the institute.

