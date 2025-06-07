Left Menu

Clash at Durgadi Fort: A Nexus of Faith and Politics

Tensions flared at Durgadi Fort in Kalyan as Shiv Sena factions clashed while attempting to access a temple amidst Eid ul-Azha prayers. Police detained several protesters citing violation of prohibitory orders. The longstanding dispute involves the use of the fort's premises, including a mosque and temple.

Thane | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:24 IST
Clash at Durgadi Fort: A Nexus of Faith and Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated at the Durgadi Fort in Kalyan on Saturday when members of both Shiv Sena factions converged, aiming to reach the hilltop Durga temple. Meanwhile, Eid ul-Azha prayers were being conducted at the fort's base.

Authorities detained several protesters for defying prohibitory orders. Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde engaged in bell-ringing protests, demanding temple access while converging separately at Shivaji Chowk, echoing slogans for the 'liberation of Durgadi Fort'.

Anticipating friction, the police deployed additional forces at Lal Chowki and the fort, implementing blockades. Despite efforts to breach these barricades, police maintained the cordon, resulting in several arrests. The longstanding legal battle over religious rights at the site underscores the ongoing Hindu-Muslim tensions over worship practices.

