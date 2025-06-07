Clash at Durgadi Fort: A Nexus of Faith and Politics

Tensions escalated at the Durgadi Fort in Kalyan on Saturday when members of both Shiv Sena factions converged, aiming to reach the hilltop Durga temple. Meanwhile, Eid ul-Azha prayers were being conducted at the fort's base.

Authorities detained several protesters for defying prohibitory orders. Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde engaged in bell-ringing protests, demanding temple access while converging separately at Shivaji Chowk, echoing slogans for the 'liberation of Durgadi Fort'.

Anticipating friction, the police deployed additional forces at Lal Chowki and the fort, implementing blockades. Despite efforts to breach these barricades, police maintained the cordon, resulting in several arrests. The longstanding legal battle over religious rights at the site underscores the ongoing Hindu-Muslim tensions over worship practices.