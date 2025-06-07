Left Menu

Building a Globally Resilient Future: Modi's Vision for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized five global priorities for disaster-resilient infrastructure, including innovative financing, early-warning systems, and global coordination. At the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025, Modi highlighted India's past experiences and underscored the need for resilient coastal regions and island nations, encouraging global efforts for a safer future.

During the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision for a world fortified against natural disasters. Modi identified five global priorities, including the establishment of a skilled workforce, development of a global digital repository, and innovative financing solutions.

Modi commended India's progress, citing the establishment of a tsunami-warning system that aids 29 countries and underscoring the unique challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDA). He thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for hosting the event in Europe, ahead of the United Nations Oceans Conference.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of robust early-warning systems and infrastructure capable of withstanding natural and climatic disruptions. Modi urged international collaboration and the development of programs to secure essential funds for developing countries, aiming to create a sustainable and resilient global future.

