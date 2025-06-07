Get Ready for 'Freakier Friday': A Sequel to a Classic Comedy

Fans of the iconic comedy 'Freaky Friday' have something to look forward to as its sequel, 'Freakier Friday,' is scheduled for release in Indian cinemas on August 8. The film brings together the original stars, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, reprising their beloved roles.

The movie, directed by Nisha Ganatra, promises to deliver fresh comedic twists as Anna and Tess face new family dynamics. The plot unfolds years after their initial identity crisis, highlighting Anna's challenges with her own daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

The star-studded cast includes Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon. 'Freakier Friday' will be available in both English and Hindi, broadening its appeal to a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)