Go Colors Expands Into Dubai: Bridging Fashion with Function

Go Fashion (India) Ltd has opened its first international Go Colors store in Dubai, marking its expansion beyond India. Collaborating with Apparel Group, the move aims to introduce their fashion label to new markets. Dubai serves as a strategic entry point to tap into the Middle East's growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Go Fashion (India) Ltd has taken a significant step in its global expansion strategy by opening its first Go Colors store outside India, choosing the vibrant market of Dubai for this milestone. This new chapter in the company's journey highlights its ambition to extend its presence beyond Indian borders.

The launch of the Dubai store is a joint venture with the renowned retail conglomerate Apparel Group. This collaboration will not only enhance Go Colors' international footprint but will also enrich Apparel Group's brand portfolio, introducing a unique and functional fashion label to its diverse clientele.

According to Go Colors' CEO Gautam Saraogi, Dubai is seen as a dynamic and diverse market, offering promising growth potentials. With Apparel Group's established retail expertise, this partnership aims to leverage their regional presence to boost Go Colors' reach across the Middle East, starting with this strategic initiative.

