Michelle Randolph in Talks for Chilling Role in 'Malibu'

Actor Michelle Randolph is reportedly in discussions to take on a leading role in the upcoming horror movie 'Malibu.' Directed by Tod Williams, this project delves into the lesser-explored subterranean horror genre, promising a chilling narrative.

Produced by Roy Lee and Steven Schneider under the Spooky Pictures label, 'Malibu' aims to push the boundaries of traditional horror with its unique approach. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the plot specifics and Randolph's character remain undisclosed for now.

With shooting scheduled to commence at year's end, anticipation for this film is building. Fans of Randolph will also see her upcoming performance in 'Scream 7,' adding to her impressive filmography which includes 'Landman' and '1923.'