India Pavilion Shines at World Expo 2025: A Fusion of Heritage and Innovation

The India Pavilion stands as a beacon of cultural pride and technological advancement at the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Ajanta Caves, the pavilion incorporates sustainability at its core, symbolized by the iconic Bodhisattva Padmapani.

With its striking blue lotus façade, the pavilion has quickly become a favorite among visitors, ranking among the top five most-visited attractions. It offers a multifaceted experience that bridges India's rich spiritual heritage and its modern ambitions, emphasizing inclusivity and sustainability.

Spanning 1,751 square meters, the pavilion includes sections dedicated to innovation, heritage, and sustainable development, offering visitors an immersive journey from India's cultural past to its futuristic aspirations. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Commerce, the pavilion highlights India's role in fostering global connections and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)