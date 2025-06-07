Left Menu

Thailand's Migrant Workers: A Tale of Opportunity Amidst Conflict

Thailand faces tragedy as the last Thai hostage in Gaza is confirmed dead. Many Thais work in Israel's agricultural sector, lured by high wages amid challenging conditions. Despite criticisms, attractive incentives continue to draw workers, making Israel one of the top destinations for Thai labor.

Israel has reportedly recovered the body of Nattapong Pinta, a 35-year-old Thai national, marking the last Thai hostage casualty from the October 7 Hamas attack. According to Thailand's foreign ministry, Pinta was part of a group of 31 Thais abducted during the conflict.

Thailand confirms the death toll at 46, making its citizens the largest foreign group affected by the hostilities. Thousands of Thais are employed in Israel's agricultural sector, drawn by the prospect of higher wages compared to those back home. This stems from a bilateral agreement forged a decade ago to facilitate labor exchange.

Despite harsh working conditions reported by Human Rights Watch in 2015, incentives including bonus payouts and extended visas are now being offered by Israel to address labor shortages. Currently, over 38,000 Thai workers are present in Israel, with the country reaffirming its status as a top destination for Thai migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

