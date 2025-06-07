Left Menu

Paradip Beach Tragedy: College Student Vanishes in Sea

A 19-year-old college student, Sk Aman Ullah, went missing while swimming in the sea at Paradip Beach, Odisha. He was on a holiday with six friends from Kendrapara Autonomous College. Despite rescue efforts by CISF and Fire Services, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old college student has gone missing at Paradip Beach, Odisha, according to local police reports. The student, identified as Sk Aman Ullah, disappeared while swimming near the Light House with friends on Saturday.

Originally part of a group of seven from Kendrapara Autonomous College, the young man was celebrating a getaway when the incident occurred. Authorities were notified of the incident swiftly, and the search for the missing student began immediately.

CISF and Fire Services launched an extensive search operation in the Bay of Bengal. However, despite concerted efforts by emergency services, the student remains missing as of the latest reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

