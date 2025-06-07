Paradip Beach Tragedy: College Student Vanishes in Sea

A 19-year-old college student has gone missing at Paradip Beach, Odisha, according to local police reports. The student, identified as Sk Aman Ullah, disappeared while swimming near the Light House with friends on Saturday.

Originally part of a group of seven from Kendrapara Autonomous College, the young man was celebrating a getaway when the incident occurred. Authorities were notified of the incident swiftly, and the search for the missing student began immediately.

CISF and Fire Services launched an extensive search operation in the Bay of Bengal. However, despite concerted efforts by emergency services, the student remains missing as of the latest reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)