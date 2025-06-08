Left Menu

Revealing Ayurveda's Modern Role: A Cinematic Exploration

The documentary 'Ayurveda - The Double Helix of Life' explores the ancient Indian medical system's relevance in contemporary medicine, highlighting its integration into modern treatments. Filmmaker Vinod Mankara sheds light on Ayurveda's legitimacy, ongoing research, and technological advancements. The film premieres in New Delhi, featuring global experts' insights.

In a captivating cinematic exploration, the documentary 'Ayurveda - The Double Helix of Life' is set to premiere in New Delhi on June 11. Centered around the traditional Indian system of Ayurveda, the film unveils its profound impact and untapped potential in modern medical treatments.

Directed by national award-winner Vinod Mankara, the 90-minute English documentary aims to combat misconceptions about Ayurveda by presenting it as a legitimate medical science. The film reveals insights into Ayuveda's role in treating conditions like infertility, renal stones, and diabetic neuropathy through clinical innovations and integrative medicine.

Backed by contributions from the World Health Organisation and 52 international experts, the documentary will be screened across various countries. Produced by Dr A V Anoop and supported by the Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India, it promises to offer a comprehensive view of Ayurveda's evolution and relevance in contemporary healthcare.

