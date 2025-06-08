Honoring Eight Decades of Excellence: Aveek Sarkar's Impact on Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt birthday greetings to esteemed media personality Aveek Sarkar on reaching his 80th year. Modi recognized Sarkar's profound contributions to the media and publishing realms, which continue to serve as cornerstones of public dialogue.

Aveek Sarkar, formerly the chairman of PTI and a key figure at Anand Bazaar Patrika group, has played a pivotal role in various media formats, ranging from television to print and digital. His leadership, especially noted on his landmark 80th birthday, reflects a journey marked by a thousand full moons or 'Sahasra Chandra Darshan.'

In a personal note, Modi lauded Sarkar's work across multiple languages, celebrating it as a testament to India's rich diversity. The prime minister, while sending his best wishes for continued health and happiness, expressed confidence that Sarkar's influential presence will endure for years to come.

