Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Meenakshi Temple
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Meenakshi temple in Madurai, receiving a traditional reception. He was greeted by temple officials and the Madurai Aadheenam pontiff, Sri La a Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal. The event was secured with an extensive police presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant visit to the renowned Meenakshi Temple on Sunday, where he was received with traditional honors by the temple's priests.
Shah's arrival was marked by a warm welcome from the Madurai Aadheenam pontiff, Sri La a Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, who bestowed a saffron shawl and spiritual texts on the minister.
Accompanied by prominent BJP leaders, Shah offered prayers at the historic spiritual site while local police ensured heightened security throughout the visit.
