Left Menu

Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Meenakshi Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Meenakshi temple in Madurai, receiving a traditional reception. He was greeted by temple officials and the Madurai Aadheenam pontiff, Sri La a Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal. The event was secured with an extensive police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:43 IST
Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Meenakshi Temple
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant visit to the renowned Meenakshi Temple on Sunday, where he was received with traditional honors by the temple's priests.

Shah's arrival was marked by a warm welcome from the Madurai Aadheenam pontiff, Sri La a Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, who bestowed a saffron shawl and spiritual texts on the minister.

Accompanied by prominent BJP leaders, Shah offered prayers at the historic spiritual site while local police ensured heightened security throughout the visit.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025