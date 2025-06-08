Amit Shah Receives Grand Welcome at Meenakshi Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant visit to the renowned Meenakshi Temple on Sunday, where he was received with traditional honors by the temple's priests.

Shah's arrival was marked by a warm welcome from the Madurai Aadheenam pontiff, Sri La a Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, who bestowed a saffron shawl and spiritual texts on the minister.

Accompanied by prominent BJP leaders, Shah offered prayers at the historic spiritual site while local police ensured heightened security throughout the visit.