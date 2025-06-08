Left Menu

Enhanced Games Sparks Debate Over Prize Money in Competitive Swimming

The Enhanced Games, allowing athletes performance-enhancing aids, is stirring debate in the swimming community. Kyle Chalmers hopes it prompts higher prize money for clean athletes. Critics widely oppose the concept, yet some athletes like James Magnussen consider it an opportunity due to inadequate financial rewards in traditional competition.

Updated: 08-06-2025 14:25 IST
Kyle Chalmers has voiced support for fellow swimmers participating in the Enhanced Games, an upcoming multi-sport event allowing pharmacological and technological enhancements. However, he hopes this controversial competition will lead to greater financial rewards for clean athletes in mainstream events.

The Enhanced Games, criticized for its stance on performance aids, comes as swimmers face limited earnings in professional sports. James Magnussen, a retired world champion, exemplifies the allure of such opportunities due to the sport's financial constraints. Chalmers, understanding of peers seeking better remuneration, stresses the need for substantial prize money increases in traditional competitions.

Set to debut in Las Vegas next year, the Enhanced Games plans to offer substantial prizes, with bonuses for breaking world records, sparking discussions on the financial sustainability of professional swimming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

