David E. Kelley Hints at Hopeful Return of 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

David E. Kelley, renowned for creating the acclaimed HBO series 'Big Little Lies', announced his optimism for a potential third season. Speaking at the Gotham TV Awards, Kelley was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as saying, "We're hoping it happens... I'm hopeful it'll happen."

The star-studded series, featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep, has been paused since the end of its second season in 2019. Kelley revealed future episodes would be based on a new book by Liane Moriarty, the author behind the show's original inspiration.

"She's written another book that season three will be based on," Kelley shared, acknowledging Moriarty's vital role in maintaining the series' allure. While no actors are currently contracted for a third season, Kelley assured that everyone involved remains "very committed to it," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bringing back the high-profile cast and crew is deemed crucial for the show's continuation.

Executive producers and main stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have voiced their eagerness for the show's return. Witherspoon recounted in a recent interview how Kidman had assured the cast that progress was underway, quoting Kidman as saying, "We're moving fast and furious, and Liane is delivering the book," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)