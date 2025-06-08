Himachal Pradesh's Border Tourism: Gateway to Kinnaur's Cultural Heritage

In a significant move to bolster both tourism and local development, Himachal Pradesh has launched a border tourism initiative. The plan includes wider access to strategically important areas near the India-China border, such as Lepcha-La and Shipki-La.

The initiative, inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeks to promote sustainable tourism without compromising national security or the unique cultural heritage of the Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. It aims to simplify access protocols while boosting local economies.

Sustainable tourism practices are at the heart of this initiative, which is expected to enhance infrastructure and offer more job opportunities for local communities. This plan promises to integrate Himachal's remote tribal areas into the broader national framework while preserving their cultural identities.