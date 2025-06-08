Left Menu

Rising Stars Shine at Delhi Chess Tournament

India's top chess talent, led by Narayanan S L, dominates the 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament, with several players maintaining perfect scores. The tournament has attracted 24 grandmasters and offers a record prize purse, highlighting India's growing prowess in the chess world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's top seed, Narayanan S L, continued his undefeated streak with another win against Arnav Agarwal in the 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament's third round held on Sunday.

Joining Narayanan at the top are other grandmasters, including Deepan Chakkravarthy, Vitaly Sivuk, Mihail Nikitenko, Karthik Venkataraman, Abhijeet Gupta, and IM Arsen Davtyan, all boasting flawless records.

IM Aronyak Ghosh also preserved his perfect score today, defeating Guru Prakash amid strong competition. The event has drawn over 2,500 players, offering Rs 1.21 crore in prizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

