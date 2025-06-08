Left Menu

Bridging Nations through Festive Spirit: India-Bangladesh Relations

Muhammad Yunus emphasized the importance of mutual respect and understanding in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to Modi's Eid-ul-Adha greetings. The correspondence highlighted shared values and aspirations for continued collaboration between India and Bangladesh, focusing on unity, sacrifice, and cultural heritage.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, underscored the significance of mutual respect in fostering Indo-Bangladesh relations in a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yunus responded to Modi's Eid-ul-Adha greetings by highlighting the festival's role in uniting communities through themes of sacrifice and generosity.

The exchange of letters, shared on social media, emphasized shared cultural values, affirming the commitment of both nations to work together for their people's welfare.

