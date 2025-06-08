Left Menu

Rallying for Rights: World Pride 2025's Spirited Protest

On the last day of World Pride 2025, a rally was held in Washington, D.C., under somber conditions, with the LGBTQ+ community voicing resistance to Trump administration policies. Concerns over violence prompted heightened security, reflecting ongoing tensions. Speakers called for political accountability from both major U.S. parties.

After a vibrant parade, World Pride 2025's final day in Washington, D.C., took a more solemn turn. Over a thousand people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial Sunday morning, rallying against the Trump administration's policies affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

Ashley Smith, president of Capital Pride Alliance, emphasized this was not just a celebration but a rally for survival. Attendance was down due to fears of harassment under Trump's policies, sparking concern among organizers.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion, as attendees waved Pride flags and held signs like 'Fight back' and 'We will not be erased.' Despite fears of violence, only minor incidents occurred, underscoring the rally's tense backdrop.

