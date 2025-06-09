A Call for Peace: Boulder Jewish Festival Highlights Hostage Crisis

The Boulder Jewish Festival took a poignant turn, spotlighting the plight of Israeli hostages held by Hamas for 611 days, amid heightened security following a recent firebomb attack on demonstrators. The event, now in its 30th year, had a renewed focus on healing and advocacy for the 55 captives still held in Gaza.

With the specter of violence in downtown Boulder, including charges against Mohamed Sabry Soliman for hate crimes, festival-goers gathered under heightened security at the Pearl Street pedestrian mall. Government officials, including Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper, joined hundreds in expressing solidarity with the hostages' families through speeches, music, and traditional Jewish and Israeli cuisine.

The festival was a potent reminder of the ongoing tension in the region and the surge of anti-semitism globally. Despite the somber tone, the event resonated with a strong message of unity and hope, as attendees called for the safe return of hostages and an end to violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)