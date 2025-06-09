Aid Boat with Activists Diverted to Israel
An aid boat headed for Gaza, carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and others, has been redirected to Israel. The boat is reportedly proceeding safely to Israeli shores. The Foreign Ministry of Israel announced that the activists are anticipated to return to their home countries, providing no additional information.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-06-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 06:59 IST
- Country:
- Israel
An aid boat destined for Gaza, carrying notable climate activist Greta Thunberg among others, has been diverted to Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry of Israel.
In a statement posted on platform X, officials confirmed that the vessel is 'safely making its way to the shores of Israel,' with its humanitarian passengers aboard.
The ministry indicated that all activists, including Thunberg, are expected to return to their respective home countries, but refrained from offering further details on the situation.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenyan and Ugandan activists say they were sexually assaulted in Tanzania
Why no appeal for 'virtual Bakri Eid': Nitesh Rane to environmentalists, animal rights activists
Freedom for Hong Kong Activists: A Landmark Moment in Democracy
Controversial Detention of Baloch Activists Sparks Judicial Criticism
Tensions Rise as Activists Aim to Break Gaza Blockade