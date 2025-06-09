Aid Boat with Activists Diverted to Israel

An aid boat destined for Gaza, carrying notable climate activist Greta Thunberg among others, has been diverted to Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry of Israel.

In a statement posted on platform X, officials confirmed that the vessel is 'safely making its way to the shores of Israel,' with its humanitarian passengers aboard.

The ministry indicated that all activists, including Thunberg, are expected to return to their respective home countries, but refrained from offering further details on the situation.