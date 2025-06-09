Left Menu

Aid Boat with Activists Diverted to Israel

An aid boat headed for Gaza, carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and others, has been redirected to Israel. The boat is reportedly proceeding safely to Israeli shores. The Foreign Ministry of Israel announced that the activists are anticipated to return to their home countries, providing no additional information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-06-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 06:59 IST
Aid Boat with Activists Diverted to Israel
boat
  • Country:
  • Israel

An aid boat destined for Gaza, carrying notable climate activist Greta Thunberg among others, has been diverted to Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry of Israel.

In a statement posted on platform X, officials confirmed that the vessel is 'safely making its way to the shores of Israel,' with its humanitarian passengers aboard.

The ministry indicated that all activists, including Thunberg, are expected to return to their respective home countries, but refrained from offering further details on the situation.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025