Cynthia Erivo Dazzles at Tony Awards with Oprah, Inspirational Moments

Cynthia Erivo delivered a breathtaking performance at the Tony Awards, accompanied by Oprah Winfrey backstage. Erivo, known for 'Wicked: For Good', performed a touching duet with Sara Bareilles and engaged the audience, creating a memorable evening that highlighted the spirit of Broadway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:12 IST
Cynthia Erivo (Photo/Instagram/@cynthiaerivo). Image Credit: ANI
Cynthia Erivo, acclaimed for her role in 'Wicked: For Good', captivated audiences during the opening of the Tony Awards. The event saw her backstage with Oprah Winfrey in a remarkable tribute to the Tony-nominated revival of 'Sunset Blvd'.

In an enlightening exchange, Erivo was seen questioning Winfrey about her purpose at the ceremony, to which Winfrey advised, 'Forget about them, babe. The only thing you need to do is just be yourself.' Erivo was resplendent in a shimmering red gown as she sang 'Sometimes all you need is a song'.

Erivo's performance extended into the audience, where stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, and Adam Lambert joined in song. Audience members, including Gayle King, were seen enjoying the musical spectacle. The evening culminated with a poignant duet between Erivo and Sara Bareilles, honoring those remembered in the In Memoriam segment.

