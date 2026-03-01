Late Drama: Hatate's Persistence Salvages Thrilling Draw for Celtic

Celtic's Reo Hatate was the hero of the hour, converting a 91st-minute penalty after two failed attempts to secure a pulsating 2-2 draw against Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox. This result leaves the hosts six points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

The match saw two contrasting halves, with Youssef Chermiti scoring a spectacular first-half double that seemed to put Rangers in the driver's seat. However, Celtic roared back after halftime, leveling the score and remaining two points behind Rangers with a game in hand.

In-form Chermiti initially stunned Celtic with his eighth-minute overhead kick and a cool finish in the 26th minute. Despite struggling in the first half, Celtic transformed after the break, with Kieran Tierney's header in the 56th minute igniting their comeback. In the end, Celtic's resilience paid off as Hatate scored from the spot amid a chaotic conclusion to the match.

