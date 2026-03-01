Left Menu

Late Drama: Hatate's Persistence Salvages Thrilling Draw for Celtic

Celtic's Reo Hatate converted a 91st-minute penalty after two failed attempts, securing a 2-2 draw against Rangers in the Old Firm derby. Despite being 2-0 down at halftime, Celtic made a strong comeback in the second half, keeping them within two points of Rangers with a game in hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:30 IST
Late Drama: Hatate's Persistence Salvages Thrilling Draw for Celtic

Celtic's Reo Hatate was the hero of the hour, converting a 91st-minute penalty after two failed attempts to secure a pulsating 2-2 draw against Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox. This result leaves the hosts six points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

The match saw two contrasting halves, with Youssef Chermiti scoring a spectacular first-half double that seemed to put Rangers in the driver's seat. However, Celtic roared back after halftime, leveling the score and remaining two points behind Rangers with a game in hand.

In-form Chermiti initially stunned Celtic with his eighth-minute overhead kick and a cool finish in the 26th minute. Despite struggling in the first half, Celtic transformed after the break, with Kieran Tierney's header in the 56th minute igniting their comeback. In the end, Celtic's resilience paid off as Hatate scored from the spot amid a chaotic conclusion to the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

Congress Leader Criticizes Government's Silence on Khamenei Assassination

 India
2
Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured

Tragic Accident in Bhilwara: Two Dead, Four Injured

 India
3
South Korea's Women's Asian Cup Quest Amid Off-Field Struggles

South Korea's Women's Asian Cup Quest Amid Off-Field Struggles

 South Korea
4
Trump Boasts of Rapid Success in Strikes: 48 Leaders Eliminated

Trump Boasts of Rapid Success in Strikes: 48 Leaders Eliminated

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026