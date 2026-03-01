Left Menu

Mediation in India's DNA: Bridging Gaps from Villages to Corporates

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlights the importance of mediation in resolving disputes across India. Mediation, rooted in Indian tradition, is now prevalent from villages to corporate entities, aiding in resolving conflicts while preserving relationships. He emphasizes the vital role of mediators' integrity and the enforceability of mediation agreements.

Mediation in India has transcended traditional and social boundaries, embedding itself as a central dispute resolution method across the nation, as highlighted by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Speaking at a recent symposium, Justice Kant emphasized that mediation is ingrained in India's cultural fabric. Historically effective, it is now transforming the way conflicts are resolved in both rural and urban settings. He invoked the example of Lord Krishna's attempts to mediate in the Mahabharata, underscoring the deep historical roots and cultural significance of this method.

As India's economy expands, mediation is increasingly favored by businesses to maintain relationships during disputes, ensuring future collaborations. Justice Kant stressed the importance of trust in the mediator and institution, as well as enforceable mediation terms, to strengthen the mediation process.

