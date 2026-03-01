Power Shifts in Iran: Future of Theocratic Governance at Stake

Tensions have escalated in Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli attacks. His assassination puts the continuation of Iran's theocratic governance in peril, raising uncertainties over who will ascend as the next supreme leader.

Under Iran's constitution, a new leader must be designated within three months. Currently, an interim committee consisting of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, and Ayatollah Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei manages leadership duties until the Assembly of Experts can meet to decide Khamenei's successor.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, despite its diminished ranks due to recent strikes, retains significant influence. The assembly's decision could be influenced by senior clerics like Ali Larijani, while potential successors include Mojtaba Khamenei and Hassan Khomeini. The selection process will test the resilience of Iran's political structure amid external pressures and internal scrutiny.