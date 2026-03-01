Middle East Aviation Shock: Air Travel Disrupted Amid Regional Unrest

Air travel across the Middle East was thrown into disarray as conflicts in Iran closed major airports, including Dubai, for a second consecutive day. This marks one of the most severe aviation disruptions in recent history, with key transit hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha significantly impacted.

In response to U.S. and Israeli airstrikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran launched retaliatory attacks on neighboring Gulf states. As a result, major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait sustained damages, further affecting thousands of flights as reported by FlightAware.

Affected airlines, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, suspended operations pending further updates. The conflict has forced routes over Iran, Iraq, and surrounding areas to shutter, impacting global travel schedules, cargo routes, and increasing fuel costs as airlines scramble to reroute their paths.