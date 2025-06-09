Maybe Happy Ending Shines at 2025 Tony Awards

The 2025 Tony Awards took center stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, showcasing the best of Broadway. This year's highlight was 'Maybe Happy Ending,' a futuristic musical about obsolete helper robots that captured the audience's imagination and walked away with the top musical honor.

Darren Criss secured his first Tony Award for best leading actor in a musical, thanks to his portrayal of Oliver, a robot with an innocent demeanor. His performance was widely lauded for its depth and nuance, contributing to the musical's enchanting narrative.

Additionally, Michael Arden's direction of 'Maybe Happy Ending' earned him the best director award, solidifying the musical's success. The evening celebrated the resilience and creativity of Broadway's post-pandemic resurgence, as audiences and performers alike embraced the power of live theater.