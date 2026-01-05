Cuban Officers Killed in U.S. Operation in Venezuela
A U.S. military operation in Venezuela resulted in the death of 32 Cuban officers, according to the Cuban government. The operation targeted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Cuba, a strong ally of Venezuela, has expressed mourning and acknowledges their officers were on duty under Venezuelan request.
A U.S. military operation in Venezuela led to the deaths of 32 Cuban officers, as confirmed by the Cuban government in an official statement. This marks the first official death count from American airstrikes targeting the South American nation over the weekend.
The Cuban officers were on a mission requested by Venezuela's government, though the details of their objectives remain unclear. Cuba has long been a close ally of Venezuela, consistently sending military aid.
U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlighted Cuban involvement, suggesting their presence in Venezuela's security operations supports President Nicolás Maduro's regime.
