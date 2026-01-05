Left Menu

Militant Crackdown in Manipur: Arrests and Arms Seizure Unveiled

Four militants, including members of banned groups, were apprehended in Manipur's Imphal Valley. Multiple weapons, including pistols and IEDs, were seized. Subsequent operations uncovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, highlighting ongoing security efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:16 IST
  • India

In a significant operation, police in Manipur's Imphal Valley districts have arrested four militants linked to banned organizations, authorities announced on Monday.

Among the arrested are members of the Peoples' Liberation Army and the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party, indicating a coordinated effort to disrupt militant activities in the region.

Law enforcement also seized a substantial arsenal, including pistols, IEDs, and rockets, underscoring the ongoing threats to security and the proactive measures being taken to combat them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

