Warm Wishes from PM Modi on Mamata Banerjee's Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing wishes for her continued health and prosperity.

Banerjee, celebrating her birthday on this day in 1955, has been a pivotal political figure, serving as Chief Minister thrice.

Modi's public accolade emphasizes her role, both as a longstanding Lok Sabha member and as a prominent union cabinet minister. As the first woman chief minister of West Bengal, Banerjee's political impact remains significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)