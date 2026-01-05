Left Menu

Warm Wishes from PM Modi on Mamata Banerjee's Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, praying for her good health and longevity. Banerjee, born in 1955, has been the state's chief minister three times. She has also been elected to Lok Sabha seven times and was a union cabinet minister.

Updated: 05-01-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing wishes for her continued health and prosperity.

Banerjee, celebrating her birthday on this day in 1955, has been a pivotal political figure, serving as Chief Minister thrice.

Modi's public accolade emphasizes her role, both as a longstanding Lok Sabha member and as a prominent union cabinet minister. As the first woman chief minister of West Bengal, Banerjee's political impact remains significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

