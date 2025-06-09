ARKS Day: A Fragrance Revolution by Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's lifestyle brand, ARKS, has broadened its horizon by venturing into the fragrance realm with the launch of ARKS Day. This unisex perfume is the embodiment of the brand's ethos, characterized by a blend of citrus and woody undertones.

The fragrance, retailing at INR 2999, is crafted to capture a sense of quiet confidence and understated elegance. It complements ARKS' philosophy of simplicity and balance, offering a new layer to the brand's identity which was initially synonymous with clothing.

The launch, highlighted in a campaign video featuring Kapoor and other notable figures, marks a strategic expansion for ARKS. By introducing a fragrance, the brand enhances its lifestyle offerings, aiming to redefine personal experiences through their unique minimalist lens.