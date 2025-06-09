Left Menu

Honoring Birsa Munda: A Tribute from West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary. Her government has established a college in his name in north Bengal and declared a public holiday for his birth anniversary, celebrated nationwide as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

09-06-2025
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage on Monday to the revered tribal figure Birsa Munda, marking his death anniversary with tributes.

Banerjee announced that her administration has named a college in north Bengal after Munda and has declared a public holiday on his birth anniversary. The announcement is a gesture to honor Munda's legacy, widely celebrated across India as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Born on November 15, 1875, Munda remains an iconic figure in Indian history, passing away on June 9, 1900, in the Old Central Jail in Ranchi. His contributions to tribal rights and resistance continue to inspire generations today.

