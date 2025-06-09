Kristin Chenoweth Praises 'Wicked' Sequel: 'A Homecoming with Joy'

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth has shared her thoughts on the latest installment of the 'Wicked' franchise, titled 'Wicked: For Good.' Following her cameo with Idina Menzel in the first film alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, she is enthusiastic about the film's return, which was first reported by E! News.

'Wicked: For Good,' directed by Jon M. Chu and scripted by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. They are joined by an ensemble cast including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

On the 78th Tony Awards red carpet, Chenoweth expressed her admiration for the next generation taking up the mantle, saying, "I think Idina and I had our moment, and it was a beautiful moment." She further conveyed her nostalgia and happiness at reconnecting with old colleagues, emphasizing how the film's magic continues with the new cast.

Chenoweth praised the film's impact, sharing her experience of watching it via an Instagram post last November. She described the emotional and joyous experience, encouraging audiences to see the film that brought her immense joy and excitement.

In a nod to Kristin's influence, Ariana Grande credited Chenoweth with shaping her approach as a performer. "I learned everything I know from watching this woman," Grande remarked, reflecting on their time working together on 'Hairspray Live.'

(With inputs from agencies.)