Breaking Barriers: Indian Navy's New Generation of Helicopter Pilots

Eighteen officers from the Indian Navy, including a woman pilot, achieved a significant milestone by graduating as helicopter pilots from the Helicopter Training School at INS Rajali. The ceremony took place as part of an impressive Passing Out Parade, celebrating the completion of their rigorous 22-week training program.

A notable achievement emerged as Sub Lieutenant Siddhi Hemant Dubey was recognized as the second woman helicopter pilot in the Indian Navy, underscoring the force's ongoing commitment to gender equality. Their success was marked by the presentation of the distinguished 'golden wings' by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

The newly qualified pilots are set to be deployed in various critical operations, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and search and rescue missions. Vice Admiral Pendharkar highlighted the significance of these graduates, emphasizing their readiness to fly with purpose and uphold the long-standing values of professionalism and precision within Indian naval aviation.

