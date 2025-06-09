Kristin Chenoweth & Ariana Grande Celebrate 'Wicked: For Good'

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth expressed her excitement about 'Wicked: For Good', which reunites the talents of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film follows the success of its predecessor, entertaining audiences with its captivating take on the classic story.

On the 78th Tony Awards red carpet, Chenoweth spoke fondly of her and Idina Menzel's time as the original Broadway stars, noting the beauty of their shared experience. Chenoweth praised the film and its cast, highlighting Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and more for their performances.

While Chenoweth isn't reprising her role, she remains an ardent supporter, urging fans to see the film. Her praises were echoed by Ariana Grande, who shared her admiration for Chenoweth's influence during their time on 'Hairspray Live'. The film, praised on social media by Chenoweth for its emotional depth and joy, is a testament to Chu's directorial prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)