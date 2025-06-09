Left Menu

Kristin Chenoweth & Ariana Grande Celebrate 'Wicked: For Good'

Kristin Chenoweth shares her excitement for 'Wicked: For Good', a film bringing back Elphaba and Glinda with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film delights audiences, capturing the magic once portrayed by Chenoweth and Idina Menzel on Broadway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:19 IST
Kristin Chenoweth & Ariana Grande Celebrate 'Wicked: For Good'
Kristin Chenoweth (Image source: Instagram/ @kchenoweth). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth expressed her excitement about 'Wicked: For Good', which reunites the talents of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film follows the success of its predecessor, entertaining audiences with its captivating take on the classic story.

On the 78th Tony Awards red carpet, Chenoweth spoke fondly of her and Idina Menzel's time as the original Broadway stars, noting the beauty of their shared experience. Chenoweth praised the film and its cast, highlighting Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and more for their performances.

While Chenoweth isn't reprising her role, she remains an ardent supporter, urging fans to see the film. Her praises were echoed by Ariana Grande, who shared her admiration for Chenoweth's influence during their time on 'Hairspray Live'. The film, praised on social media by Chenoweth for its emotional depth and joy, is a testament to Chu's directorial prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025