Planting Seeds for a Greener Tomorrow: Manipal Hospital's Environmental Initiative
On 5th June 2025, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram celebrated World Environment Day by hosting an event titled 'Let's root for the future – literally!' The event involved sapling planting, learning activities, and engaging competitions, aiming to foster environmental awareness among students and community members for a sustainable future.
On World Environment Day, June 5, 2025, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram spearheaded an initiative titled 'Let's root for the future – literally!' to enhance environmental awareness.
The event featured Mr. N. Ravindrakumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and Abdul Hafeez, Hospital Director, uniting with students and community members for sapling plantation and sustainability efforts.
With educational tours, essay competitions, and interactive activities, the event aimed to inspire children to embrace environmental stewardship and foster a greener urban landscape.
