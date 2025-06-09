Planting Seeds for a Greener Tomorrow: Manipal Hospital's Environmental Initiative

On World Environment Day, June 5, 2025, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram spearheaded an initiative titled 'Let's root for the future – literally!' to enhance environmental awareness.

The event featured Mr. N. Ravindrakumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and Abdul Hafeez, Hospital Director, uniting with students and community members for sapling plantation and sustainability efforts.

With educational tours, essay competitions, and interactive activities, the event aimed to inspire children to embrace environmental stewardship and foster a greener urban landscape.