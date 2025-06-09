Left Menu

Planting Seeds for a Greener Tomorrow: Manipal Hospital's Environmental Initiative

On 5th June 2025, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram celebrated World Environment Day by hosting an event titled 'Let's root for the future – literally!' The event involved sapling planting, learning activities, and engaging competitions, aiming to foster environmental awareness among students and community members for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:34 IST
Planting Seeds for a Greener Tomorrow: Manipal Hospital's Environmental Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Environment Day, June 5, 2025, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram spearheaded an initiative titled 'Let's root for the future – literally!' to enhance environmental awareness.

The event featured Mr. N. Ravindrakumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and Abdul Hafeez, Hospital Director, uniting with students and community members for sapling plantation and sustainability efforts.

With educational tours, essay competitions, and interactive activities, the event aimed to inspire children to embrace environmental stewardship and foster a greener urban landscape.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025