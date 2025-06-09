Amarnath Yatra: A Message of Peace for Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, emphasized a peaceful Amarnath Yatra as crucial in conveying a message of tranquility in Kashmir. Scheduled to begin on July 3, the Yatra is seen as a pivotal opportunity to counter negative perceptions stemming from past incidents such as the Pahalgam terror attack.
- Country:
- India
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah underscored the importance of a peaceful Amarnath Yatra for projecting stability in Kashmir. Speaking to reporters at Baba Nagri in Ganderbal district, he stated that the pilgrimage, commencing on July 3, could demonstrate that peace prevails in the valley.
He emphasized that drawing a large number of pilgrims would mitigate the negative image left by incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack. Abdullah expressed hope that this year's Yatra would restore the region's reputation.
During his visit to Baba Nagri for the annual urs, Abdullah also communicated a broader message of hope. He conveyed his prayers for national peace, improved prospects for youth, and an end to prevailing societal hatred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Government's Compassion: Aid for Pahalgam Attack Victims
TMC Condemns BJP MP's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Widows
Assam Government Provides Aid to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families
Controversy Sparks Over BJP MP's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Victims
Congress Demands BJP's Apology Amidst Controversial Statements on Pahalgam Attack