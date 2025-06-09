Amarnath Yatra: A Message of Peace for Kashmir

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah underscored the importance of a peaceful Amarnath Yatra for projecting stability in Kashmir. Speaking to reporters at Baba Nagri in Ganderbal district, he stated that the pilgrimage, commencing on July 3, could demonstrate that peace prevails in the valley.

He emphasized that drawing a large number of pilgrims would mitigate the negative image left by incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack. Abdullah expressed hope that this year's Yatra would restore the region's reputation.

During his visit to Baba Nagri for the annual urs, Abdullah also communicated a broader message of hope. He conveyed his prayers for national peace, improved prospects for youth, and an end to prevailing societal hatred.

