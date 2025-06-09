Left Menu

Dundigal’s Combined Graduation Parade: A Spectacle of Aviation Excellence

The 215th Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy Dundigal, overseen by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, will celebrate the successful completion of flight cadet training in the Indian Air Force. Highlights include the award of the President's Commission, aerial displays, and ceremonial honors.

The 215th Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), celebrated with military precision, is set to take place at the Air Force Academy Dundigal on June 14. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will review the parade, commemorating the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets across diverse branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

In his esteemed role as the Reviewing Officer, General Dwivedi will confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees. This ceremony also features the awarding of 'Wings' for successful trainees and distinguished honors for top cadets, including the prestigious 'President's Plaque' and the 'Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour'.

The event promises spectacular aerial displays from the PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MK-I, and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, alongside performances by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team, marking highlights in this grand ceremony at AFA Dundigal, underlining a tradition of excellence and valor in aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

