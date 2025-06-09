Court Halts Action Against RCB in Stadium Stampede Case
The Karnataka High Court paused any coercive actions against RCB and DNA Entertainment until June 12, linked to the stadium stampede resulting in 11 deaths. RCB and DNA challenged an FIR related to the incident during an IPL victory celebration. The court emphasized a need for clarity and fairness.
The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted any coercive actions against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd until June 12. This decision is connected to a stampede incident near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 fatalities.
The court will revisit the case involving an FIR filed against RCB and DNA on June 12, relating to a crowd incident during a celebration of RCB's IPL victory. Justice S R Krishna Kumar emphasized caution, urging against premature arrests and underlining the need for proper examination of allegations.
Advocates debated the origins of the event, with RCB's counsel arguing against clear allegations in the FIR, while the state cited social media posts inciting large public gatherings. The court is scrutinizing event responsibility between RCB, DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association.
