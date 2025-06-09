Lucknow's Pride: Group Captain Shukla's Historic ISS Journey

Lucknow gears up to support Group Captain Shubhanshu 'Shux' Shukla as he embarks on a significant mission to the International Space Station (ISS), marking a milestone for India. City Montessori School (CMS) is hosting an elaborate public watch party to witness the launch.

Prominent 15 hoardings in Lucknow honor the 39-year-old Indian Air Force pilot as the nation anticipates its second citizen setting foot in space since Rakesh Sharma in 1984. This journey places Shukla as the first Indian at the ISS.

Shukla, alongside three crew members, will launch in SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, with a community gathered for the event, featuring live NASA commentary, displays, and interactive sessions.

