Renowned Thriller Author Frederick Forsyth Passes Away

British novelist Frederick Forsyth, the author of popular thrillers such as 'The Day of the Jackal,' has passed away at the age of 86, as reported by the BBC.

Forsyth, a former correspondent for Reuters and the BBC, as well as an informant for Britain's MI6 foreign spy agency, gained fame for his gripping narratives based on real-life experiences.

His most notable work includes a storyline inspired by his time in Paris, detailing a failed assassination plot on the former French President, Charles de Gaulle.