Left Menu

Renowned Thriller Author Frederick Forsyth Passes Away

British novelist Frederick Forsyth, famed for thrillers like 'The Day of the Jackal', has died at 86. A former journalist and MI6 informant, Forsyth drew from his experiences in Paris reporting to write his novels, including a narrative on an attempted assassination of Charles de Gaulle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:27 IST
Renowned Thriller Author Frederick Forsyth Passes Away
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British novelist Frederick Forsyth, the author of popular thrillers such as 'The Day of the Jackal,' has passed away at the age of 86, as reported by the BBC.

Forsyth, a former correspondent for Reuters and the BBC, as well as an informant for Britain's MI6 foreign spy agency, gained fame for his gripping narratives based on real-life experiences.

His most notable work includes a storyline inspired by his time in Paris, detailing a failed assassination plot on the former French President, Charles de Gaulle.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025