Renowned Thriller Author Frederick Forsyth Passes Away
British novelist Frederick Forsyth, famed for thrillers like 'The Day of the Jackal', has died at 86. A former journalist and MI6 informant, Forsyth drew from his experiences in Paris reporting to write his novels, including a narrative on an attempted assassination of Charles de Gaulle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British novelist Frederick Forsyth, the author of popular thrillers such as 'The Day of the Jackal,' has passed away at the age of 86, as reported by the BBC.
Forsyth, a former correspondent for Reuters and the BBC, as well as an informant for Britain's MI6 foreign spy agency, gained fame for his gripping narratives based on real-life experiences.
His most notable work includes a storyline inspired by his time in Paris, detailing a failed assassination plot on the former French President, Charles de Gaulle.
Advertisement