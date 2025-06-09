Assam's Cultural Revival: New Permanent Body for Satra Welfare

The government of Assam, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will establish a permanent Satra Aayog dedicated to the welfare of Vaishnavite monasteries across the state. This organization aims to provide sustained support for these religious institutions.

The permanent Satra Aayog will undertake a 25-year vision plan to revamp and sustain the Satras, reflecting the administration's commitment to addressing longstanding issues that have gone unaddressed by previous governments.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the crucial role these monasteries play in Assam's socio-cultural landscape, emphasizing the need for collective efforts by the community to safeguard and revitalize them. The Aayog's report focused on challenges such as land encroachment, with recommendations for transformative initiatives.