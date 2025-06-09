Tourist Incident Sparks Scandal in Meghalaya Fun Park

An intoxicated tourist from Uttar Pradesh has been accused of assaulting renowned motocross racer Eugene Niangti at a popular fun park in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, authorities reported on Monday.

Niangti, who sustained minor injuries during the incident, chose not to file a police complaint. 'While visiting the park with his group, the man, under the influence of alcohol, attacked me,' Niangti shared with PTI.

The tourist allegedly vandalized sections of the park's 'haunted house' and turned violent when challenged by Niangti. Following the altercation, the group was escorted out of the park. Niangti cited the tourist's status as the reason for not pressing charges. Meanwhile, district police, led by SP VS Rathore, are conducting an investigation into the matter.